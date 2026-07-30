Americans do not support US military operation in Middle East - poll

The Associated Press-NORC Research Center survey found 64% of U.S. adults believed the ongoing fighting against Iran is not worth the risks, while 33% said it is.

The polling also found U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval rating tied to his handling of the conflict declining. Republicans have overwhelmingly supported his Iran strategy, but that backing dropped between June and July - falling from 71% to 61%.

Only 28% of U.S. adults in the poll said they approve of his handling of the Middle East conflict. That approval also declined among independents and Democrats, with only 17% and 4%, respectively, supporting his efforts.

Trump’s overall approval rating was at 33%, just lower than where he was at this point in his first term and around when inflation peaked during former President Joe Biden’s term.

The poll also found that 70% of respondents said the U.S. should prioritize negotiating a permanent ceasefire with Iran, with 64% saying the Trump administration should focus on preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.