International Ice Hockey Federation keeps Russia barred until 2027

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced a decision to extend Russia’s suspension from international tournaments until 2027, the IIHF press office announced.
At a recent meeting, the Council reviewed and discussed the assessment of each individual IIHF Championship separately, considering safety, security, operational feasibility and sport integrity in relation to the RIHF’s requested participation.
"Following this review, the Council determined that Russia will not be allowed to participate in the below IIHF Championships during the 2026-2027 season due to ongoing safety, security and sporting integrity concerns: IIHF Men’s World Championship 2027; IIHF World Junior Championship 2027; IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship 2027; and IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship 2027," the world’s governing body of ice hockey said.