Vestnik Kavkaza

Pakistan to provide Kazakhstan with ports for cargo transit

Pakistan to provide Kazakhstan with ports for cargo transit
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Pakistan has expressed its readiness to offer its ports — Karachi, Qasim, and Gwadar — for Kazakh exports, following discussions between Kazakh Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin and Pakistani Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Chaudhry.

The two sides also discussed the development of projects in Pakistan’s free economic zones and the simplification of customs procedures.

Islamabad is also willing to extend port access to other Central Asian countries, providing them with access to markets in the Persian Gulf, Africa, and Southeast Asia

365 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.