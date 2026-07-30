Pakistan to provide Kazakhstan with ports for cargo transit

Pakistan has expressed its readiness to offer its ports — Karachi, Qasim, and Gwadar — for Kazakh exports, following discussions between Kazakh Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin and Pakistani Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Chaudhry.

The two sides also discussed the development of projects in Pakistan’s free economic zones and the simplification of customs procedures.

Islamabad is also willing to extend port access to other Central Asian countries, providing them with access to markets in the Persian Gulf, Africa, and Southeast Asia