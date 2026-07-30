No US planes damaged by Iranian strikes - CENTCOM

No U.S. aircraft have been damaged as a result of Iran’s strikes on U.S. military bases in the Middle East, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"No U.S. aircraft were destroyed or damaged in recent attempted Iranian attacks. All missiles and drones were intercepted or failed to reach targeted areas," CENTCOM said.

Earlier, Iran’s elite military force, the IRGC said in a statement that it had delivered strikes on the Al-Azraq Air Base of the U.S. in Jordan, destroying three aircraft and damaging another three.

The latest escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict began on July 8. For the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. military launched several series of strikes against the Islamic Republic, allegedly in response to the attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. As a retaliatory measure, Tehran attacked U.S. facilities in the Middle East.