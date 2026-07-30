Agreement on full disarmament of Hamas reached

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that an agreement on the full disarmament of Hamas had been reached.

"Today, the Board of Peace reached a historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. This is a monumental step toward lasting peace and security," Donald Trump said.

He stressed that that the Israeli forces would withdraw from the Gaza Strip after the full disarmament of Hamas.

"The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors," Donald Trump said.

According to him, the agreement is "a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people."

The U.S. leader expressed gratitude to the mediators, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, for their efforts to make this historic breakthrough possible.