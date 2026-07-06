Anaklia Port should be built with Azerbaijan and Armenia, Georgian opposition says

Azerbaijan and Armenia should join the Anaklia deep-water port project; it should be implemented by the "Caucasus Trio," the Georgian opposition states.

The Anaklia deep-water port should be built with the participation of other South Caucasus countries – Azerbaijan and Armenia, Grigol Gegelia, member of the Strong Georgia coalition, said.

The politician emphasized that this large-scale infrastructure project should be implemented by the "Caucasus Trio" – Georgia, where it is located, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

"Anaklia is a historic opportunity that should become a common Caucasian peace project and the main economic gateway to the Caucasus for the entire world,”

– Grigol Gegelia said.