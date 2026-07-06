Vestnik Kavkaza

Anaklia Port should be built with Azerbaijan and Armenia, Georgian opposition says

Грузовой кран в порту
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan and Armenia should join the Anaklia deep-water port project; it should be implemented by the "Caucasus Trio," the Georgian opposition states.

The Anaklia deep-water port should be built with the participation of other South Caucasus countries – Azerbaijan and Armenia, Grigol Gegelia, member of the Strong Georgia coalition, said. 

The politician emphasized that this large-scale infrastructure project should be implemented by the "Caucasus Trio" – Georgia, where it is located, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

"Anaklia is a historic opportunity that should become a common Caucasian peace project and the main economic gateway to the Caucasus for the entire world,”

– Grigol Gegelia said. 

280 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.