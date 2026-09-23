Russia to consider invitation to G20 summit - Peskov

Russia appreciates the invitation extended to President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit in the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We appreciate the invitation. It will certainly be considered, and at the appropriate time, we will discuss with our American counterparts through the relevant channels the possibility of accepting the invitation," Peskov said.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the U.S. administration had invited Putin to the G20 summit in December. The G20 summit will be held on December 14-15 in Doral, near Miami.