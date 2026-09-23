Georgian Railway to purchase Russian company's freight railcars

The state enterprise Georgian Railway will purchase 200 new freight railcars from Russia's Roslavl Railcar Repair Plant (RRRP, Smolensk region) through direct procurement, according to the Georgian State Procurement Agency.

The purchase price is $9.6 million excluding VAT. According to the agreement, the railcars must be delivered within 60 calendar days from the moment the agreement is signed.

Payment will be made in Russian rubles at the exchange rate set by the National Bank of Georgia on the day of signing the act of acceptance and transfer of the goods.