Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian Railway to purchase Russian company's freight railcars

Georgian Railway to purchase Russian company's freight railcars
© Photo: Elizaveta Perelygina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The state enterprise Georgian Railway will purchase 200 new freight railcars from Russia's Roslavl Railcar Repair Plant (RRRP, Smolensk region) through direct procurement, according to the Georgian State Procurement Agency.

The purchase price is $9.6 million excluding VAT. According to the agreement, the railcars must be delivered within 60 calendar days from the moment the agreement is signed.

Payment will be made in Russian rubles at the exchange rate set by the National Bank of Georgia on the day of signing the act of acceptance and transfer of the goods.

485 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.