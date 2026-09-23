Lavrov holds meeting of CSTO FMs in New York

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his counterparts from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The Ministers held a constructive and engaged exchange of views on prospects for building an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia, including the drafting of a Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century. They also discussed current international and regional security issues, focusing on the situation in the CSTO’s area of responsibility," the statement reads.

The sides "stressed the need to coordinate the efforts of CSTO member states in international forums, above all at the UN, and the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the CSTO and the UN."

The ministry added that the top diplomats also reviewed preparations for the key event of Russia’s CSTO chairmanship - the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Moscow on November 11, 2026.