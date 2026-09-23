Ulyanov sees alarming trends of crisis nature within IAEA

The General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was unable to agree on key technical resolutions for the second consecutive year, which points to alarming trends indicative of a crisis, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"During sessions of the IAEA General Conference general debates are held, and regularly updated core resolutions are being approved. They cover the agency primary areas of activity... During the last two sessions - last year and this year - a breakdown occurred," Ulyanov said.

He noted that it was impossible to reach an agreement on updating and adopting these resolutions by consensus.

"As a result, it turns out that the supreme body of the IAEA adopts non-consensus, political and non-core resolutions regarding North Korea, Ukraine and the Middle East time and time again, but proves incapable of making products related to the very core of the IAEA mandate," Ulyanov said.

According to him, if this dangerous trend is not halted, the agency could suffer the fate of other international organizations, which have noticeably lost their standing in global affairs amid the current turbulence in the international relations.

Moscow will do everything it can to prevent events this scenario, Ulyanov told TASS.