Trump Gaza board pitches 2,45 bln dollars Gaza plan

U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace unveiled a $2.45 billion plan to begin rebuilding Gaza, but officials acknowledged it faces an uncertain future as Israel ‌and Hamas remain at odds over terms of a U.S.-backed ceasefire, Axios reported.

The proposal, laid out by board officials at an event during the UN General Assembly in New York, consists of 66 programs that would rehabilitate Gaza's infrastructure and economy, destroyed by two years of ​full-scale Israeli military assault.

The Board of Peace estimates ⁠physical damage in Gaza at $35.2 billion and says full recovery and reconstruction will require about $71.4 billion over the next decade.

Its plan calls for repairing border crossings, restoring electricity and ​water infrastructure, deploying 25,000 portable solar power kits and permanently filling tunnels beneath sites ​needed for ⁠priority reconstruction projects.

Nickolay Mladenov, the board's lead Gaza envoy, said that he and other officials do not want Gaza to go back to the way it was before the war.