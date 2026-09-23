Erdogan invites Pashinyan to COP31 summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Türkiye.

Erdogan and Pashinyan met at the Turkish House, or Turkevi, in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan stressed that Türkiye supports normalizing trade and transport ties with Armenia and wants to maintain the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

He said Türkiye welcomed reciprocal steps in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Turkish leader also said growing cooperation between Türkiye and Armenia within international organizations was contributing to the normalization process.