Non-oil sector to reach 82 percent of Azerbaijan's GDP by 2030

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has forecast further expansion of the non‑oil and gas sector, projecting its share of GDP will climb to 82% by 2030.

"In 2025, the non-oil and gas sector accounted for 71% of Azerbaijan's GDP, and by 2030, this figure will reach 82%",

Jabbarov said.

According to the minister, sectors unrelated to oil extraction and processing have grown at an average of 6% over the past four years.

Exports of non‑oil and gas products have also nearly doubled over the same period.