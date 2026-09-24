Vestnik Kavkaza

Non-oil sector to reach 82 percent of Azerbaijan's GDP by 2030

Non-oil sector to reach 82 percent of Azerbaijan's GDP by 2030
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has forecast further expansion of the non‑oil and gas sector, projecting its share of GDP will climb to 82% by 2030.

"In 2025, the non-oil and gas sector accounted for 71% of Azerbaijan's GDP, and by 2030, this figure will reach 82%",

 Jabbarov said.

According to the minister, sectors unrelated to oil extraction and processing have grown at an average of 6% over the past four years.

Exports of non‑oil and gas products have also nearly doubled over the same period.

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