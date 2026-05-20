Another 30,000 people to return to Karabakh by year-end

By the end of this year, another 30,000 people will have moved to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions Emin Huseynov said.

"At present, 13,700 people have moved to the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions. Taking into account other workers in these three regions, 50,000 people currently live, work, and carry out their activities in these territories. Our goal is to ensure the return of another 30,000 citizens to their native lands by the end of this year," Emin Huseynov said.

WUF13 is being held in Baku on May 17-22. The forum has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries.