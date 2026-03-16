Indian tourists cancel Russian tours due to Iran

The conflict in the Middle East and the inability to transit through the Persian Gulf countries are forcing Indian tourists to cancel their trips to Russia.

Tourists from India are canceling their tours to Russia due to the situation in the Middle East and the closure of number of regional airports used for transit flights, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) informs.

"Intourist notes a wave of cancellations immediately after the onset of the crisis, which continues to this day. Tari Tour also experienced cancellations. Three groups of Indian tourists planning to fly via the UAE cancelled their March tours,”

– ATOR.

Asian tourists most often travel to Russia via the Persian Gulf; due to the current geopolitical situation, such flights are unavailable.

Russian tourists who traveled to India, Thailand, and Vietnam via the UAE are facing the same problem.