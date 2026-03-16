Vestnik Kavkaza

Sochi authorities deny reports of possible loss of million tourists

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© Photo: Olga Andronova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Sochi administration reported high hotel occupancy rates and officially denied negative estimates for the upcoming season. Previously, tourism industry representatives predicted a loss of one million tourists in 2026.

Sochi authorities reported good hotel occupancy rates and denied earlier reports of a loss of tourists. Svetlana Yermilova, chair of the city council committee, stated that the average hotel occupancy rate currently stands at 46-48%, and this sufficient level during the off-season allows the city to remain stable. She emphasized that the administration has no reason to trust media reports that the resort will lose a million visitors.

"We've recently seen media reports that Sochi will lose a million tourists (in 2026). There are no such implications. Currently, the average hotel occupancy rate is 46-48%. This is a sufficient level that allows us to confidently stand on our own feet during the off-season,”

– Svetlana Ermilova said.

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