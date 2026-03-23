Arab countries to find way out of current crisis, Qatari Foreign Ministry says

According to Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari, the Gulf countries will overcome the consequences of the military escalation and maintain dialogue with Tehran.

Qatar, along with other Arab countries in the region, will be able to overcome the current crisis and find ways to continue coexisting with Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

The diplomat emphasized that the Gulf countries must find ways to continue engaging with Iran as a neighbor, despite the current crisis.

Al-Ansari acknowledged that the region is going through a very difficult period. According to him, the Qatari authorities clearly see the grave consequences of the current crisis for the national economy and the daily lives of their citizens and, therefore, take the situation very seriously.