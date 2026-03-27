Araghchi, Mirzoyan hold telephone conversation

Today, the Iranian and US foreign ministers held a telephone conversation to discuss possible scenarios for resolving the situation in the Middle East.

A telephone conversation took place today between the Iranian and US foreign ministers, Abbas Araghchi and Ararat Mirzoyan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry's press service informs.

According to the ministry's statement, the participants discussed recent events in the Middle East and possible solutions to the situation.

Furthermore, the diplomats touched upon a number of humanitarian issues. They also discussed topics on the multilateral agenda.