Araghchi indicates Iran and Russia hold close consultations

Tehran and Moscow have always held consultations on a wide range of issues, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said upon arrival in Russia.
"We have always held close consultations with Russia on a wide range of issues, particularly regional ones, and also held constant bilateral talks," Araghchi said.
Additionally, the top Iranian diplomat described the latest round of talks with Pakistan as successful. He also mentioned the consultations he had held in Oman.
"The safe passage of ships through the strait is an important global issue and as the two countries that control the strait, we and Oman need to maintain close coordination to ensure our mutual interests," Araghchi said.