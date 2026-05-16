President of Azerbaijan discusses cooperation with President of Serbia

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Baku on May 17, the Azerbaijani presidential website reported.

"The Presidents praised the high level of political relations and highlighted broad opportunities for deepening cooperation in economics, energy, investments, joint projects, and other areas," the statement reads.

The importance of Serbia’s national airline, Air Serbia, operating direct flights on the Belgrade–Baku route was also emphasized as a factor contributing to closer ties between the two peoples and the strengthening of tourism potential.

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).