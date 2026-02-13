Araghchi urges EU to change its approach towards Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the European Union to change its counterproductive approach towards Iran.

He made the comments in a phone call with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Mehr reported.

The Cypriot FM welcomed the resumption of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, expressing readiness of his country to assist the process of the talks.

The Iranian FM, for his part, called on the EU to change its counterproductive approach towards Iran, including the recent blacklisting of the IRGC.

Araghchi also briefed his Cypriot counterpart on the recently restarted talks with the U.S. on the nuclear issue and the lifting of oppressive sanctions.