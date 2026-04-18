Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement - path toward-sustainable peace in South Caucasus - CSTO

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General has reported encouraging trends aimed at the signing of a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan. He stressed that the organization continues to closely monitor the situation in the region.

The CSTO remains focused on the situation in the Caucasus region of collective security, Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said at a meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Moscow on April 20.

"We remain focused on the situation in the Caucasus region of collective security. It appears that the search for sustainable peace and stability there continues. We are observing encouraging trends aimed at the signing of a comprehensive interstate peace agreement between the two countries (Azerbaijan and Armenia)," Talatbek Masadykov said.

He added that the normalization of relations between the two South Caucasus republics would help establish lasting peace and stability throughout the region.