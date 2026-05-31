Iran suspends talks with USA

Tehran has halted dialogue with Washington in protest over Israeli military strikes in Lebanon, the Tasnim news agency reported.

"Iran suspends exchange of messages with the US in protest against Zionist crimes",

Tasnim said.

Maintaining a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was one of the conditions of the truce between Iran and the USA.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier announced a new military operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon, with the Israel Defense Forces working to establish control over the Litani River area.