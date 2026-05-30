Trump appoints US ambassador to Turkey his special envoy to Iraq

U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack his special envoy to Iraq.

"I am pleased to announce that United States Ambassador to Turkiye, Tom Barrack, who has done an outstanding job, will be named Special Presidential Envoy to Syria and, likewise, Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq, as we advance our strategic cooperation with the Governments of Syria and Iraq, our relationship with them continues to grow!" Donald Trump said.

According to him, Tom Barrack will remain Ambassador to Turkiye, and operate with the full backing of the U.S. Department of State.

Barrack was appointed Ambassador to Turkey in April 2025 and a special presidential envoy to Syria a month later.