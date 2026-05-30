Netanyahu orders to expand ground operation in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to expand its ground maneuver zone in Lebanon and deepen its control over areas previously controlled by the Shiite organization Hezbollah.

"I instructed the IDF to expand its maneuvers in Lebanon. Our forces crossed the Litani River and captured the Beaufort Ridge. Now my directive is to deepen and expand our hold on areas that had been under Hezbollah’s control," Netanyahu said.

According to him, the capture of Beaufort is a dramatic stage and a dramatic shift in the Israeli policy.