Direct flights connect Baku, Ganja, and Tashkent for first time

FLYONE Asia has commenced scheduled services from Tashkent to Baku and Ganja.

Tashkent-Baku-Tashkent flights will operate once a week on Wednesdays to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, while Tashkent-Ganja-Tashkent flights will be operated every Sunday to Ganja International Airport.

The entry of FLYONE Asia into the Azerbaijani aviation market marks another important step in the development of the country’s aviation sector and the expansion of its international air connectivity. The launch of the new carrier’s operations will provide passengers with additional travel options, support regional connectivity, and contribute to growing passenger flows between the two countries.

For Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the launch of operations by FLYONE Asia reflects the continued expansion of its international airline partnership network and further strengthens its position as a leading aviation hub in the region.

For Ganja International Airport, the new partnership carries particular significance. Through FLYONE Asia’s services, Ganja gains its first direct air connection with Tashkent.