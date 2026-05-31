Turkish National Intelligence Organization Chief and Hamas members discuss Gaza situation

A meeting between Ibrahim Kalın, Chief of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization, and a Hamas delegation took place in Ankara, security sources reported on June 1.

Hamas was represented by Shura Council Chairman Mohammed Darwish and members of the movement's political bureau, according to TRT Haber.

The two sides discussed the current ceasefire situation and reviewed its implementation.

Türkiye's role as a guarantor in maintaining the ceasefire was also addressed.

Further developments in the negotiation process and issues related to humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza were also on the agenda.

The Hamas delegation thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Türkiye's efforts in advancing the peace process. They also emphasized the importance of Ankara's continued role in achieving a lasting settlement in the region.