Iran and Oman drafting agreement on managing Strait of Hormuz

Iran said the work is underway with Oman to draft an agreement to govern the Strait of Hormuz, with a senior lawmaker stressing that only the two countries have the right to decide how the strategic waterway is managed.

Member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament (Majlis) Alaeddin Boroujerdi said on 1 June that work on the agreement is moving forward.

The discussions are taking place against a backdrop of U.S. pressure on Oman, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported.

“The discussions are ongoing and are aimed at producing a framework agreement on how Iran and Oman will jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz. Despite pressure from the United States, the Omanis remain committed to this process and are actively participating in it,” Boroujerdi said.

The MP stressed that only Tehran and Muscat can decide how to manage the Strait of Hormuz, and that no one else has the right to interfere in that process.