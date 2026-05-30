Water shortages threaten Türkiye in the future

Türkiye could face a critical shortage of fresh water in the coming years, according to the country's General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works.

The annual per capita water supply should ideally be at least 1,700 cubic meters. However, given Türkiye's total water potential of 112 billion cubic meters, the per capita figure currently stands at just about 1,301 cubic meters.

As a result, the country risks a significant water deficit. The directorate stressed the need to use water resources more rationally and to assess the potential of water sources for multiple uses.

This effort includes modernizing 25 hydrological basins and transitioning irrigation systems from open canals to closed pipeline systems.