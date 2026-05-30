Armenia not considering leaving EAEU - Grigoryan

Armenian authorities are not even discussing the possibility of leaving the EAEU, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said.

According to Grigoryan, Armenia will make a choice between the European Union and the EAEU only when it becomes urgent — that is, when there is a clear need.

"Right now, we are simply not considering such a scenario",

Mher Grigoryan said.

The Deputy Prime Minister also responded to a question about whether Yerevan had assessed potential economic losses from leaving the EAEU or severing ties with the bloc.

"We are not considering severing ties with the Eurasian Economic Union",

Mher Grigoryan said.

He added that, therefore, there is no need for such forecasts.

Grigoryan also expressed hope that recently imposed restrictions on the import of certain goods to Russia are purely technical in nature and will be lifted soon.

On May 29, the leaders of four EAEU member states — Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan — issued a statement on Armenia and handed it to Grigoryan, setting out their position on Yerevan's EU aspirations. The document urges Armenia to hold a referendum as soon as possible on whether to join the EU or remain in the EAEU.