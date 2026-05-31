Azerbaijani gas export volume to Europe announced

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has disclosed data on gas exports to Europe for last year and the first four months of this year.

A total of 16.7 billion cubic meters of gas was delivered to European markets. Nearly 13 billion cubic meters went to Türkiye, while Georgia received 3.3 billion cubic meters and Syria 800 million cubic meters.

Shahbazov noted that despite declining investment in the oil and gas sector, Azerbaijan's production industry is entering a new phase of development, with SOCAR shifting its focus to promising overseas projects in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.