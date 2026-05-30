Zangezur Corridor to be definitely constructed - Ilham Aliyev

The Zangezur corridor will definitely be built as part of the development of the international East-West route, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the official opening ceremony of the 31st Baku Energy Forum.

"The Zangezur Corridor, which will be another branch of the East-West Corridor, will definitely be constructed, based on the document signed at the White House on August 8, 2025, between the President of the United States, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and myself,” Ilham Aliyev said.

According to him, the East-West Corridor is functioning successfully. By investing in railroad and highway infrastructure, Azerbaijan is opening new corridors for transportation, the head of state noted.