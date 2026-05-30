Armenia aims to improve ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reiterated Armenia’s willingness to fully normalize relations with Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

He said in a video posted on social media on June 1 that doing so would lead to the completion of his administration’s “balanced and balancing” foreign policy and open new opportunities for the country.

"I am convinced that we will achieve the goal of normalizing relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, which means that the balanced and balancing foreign policy will reach its completion, creating new opportunities for Armenia to become a state of a new quality," Pashinyan said.

According to him, Yerevan will be able to develop new relations with Moscow in light of the new realities. The PM views this phase of transformation positively.