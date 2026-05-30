Vladimir Putin wishes Nikol Pashinyan success and prosperity

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent birthday greetings to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, praising the friendly nature of relations between Moscow and Yerevan and stressing that Russia is interested in their continued forward-looking development.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday on 1 June, when the Armenian leader turns 51, the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.

The Russian president offered his sincere good wishes and highlighted the amicable character of bilateral ties.

“Relations between our countries and peoples have traditionally been friendly, and we are interested in their further steady, progressive development,” Putin said.

He wished the Armenian PM health, prosperity and every success.

In a video address on Monday, the Armenian PM expressed confidence that Armenia would manage to build a new kind of relationship with Russia, one grounded in openness and sincerity.

"Our relations with Russia are being reshaped. I view this phase of transformation positively, as we are building a new relationship with Russia in the new situation, and I am confident that we will succeed, especially because we maintain open and honest relations with Russia, with no hidden aspects," Pashinyan said.

He also confirmed that Armenia would continue its work within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).