Khvicha Kvaratskhelia named Champions League player of season

Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named the Champions League Player of the Season by ​UEFA.

The day after PSG's victory against Arsenal in the Champions League final in Budapest, UEFA, the competition's organizer, announced the name of the best player of the 2025-26 season.

PSG beat Arsenal on penalties to defend their European crown on Saturday after ​the game ended 1-1 following extra time.

The Georgian attacker of the Parisian club, who plays on the left wing, scored 10 goals, including 7 in the knockout stages, and provided 6 assists in 16 UCL matches this season under the colors of the French capital club. In detail, the 25-year-old player was decisive every 70 minutes on average.

Kvaratskhelia recorded a total of 50 shots in the Champions League this season, with an overall expected goals of 4.16. There were 19 shots inside the box and 21 shots from outside.

The Georgian started in 14 of the 16 matches in which he participated in the UCL. He appeared three times in SofaScore's team of the week and averaged 71 minutes per game, with a total of 1,140 minutes played.