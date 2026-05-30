Iran deal addresses nuclear program - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has denied reports by CNN and other media outlets asserting that the agreement with Iran currently being negotiated does not address Tehran’s nuclear program.

"Fake News CNN said today, routinely, that my Iran Nuclear Deal doesn’t talk about Nuclear, when actually it states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

The US leader noted that the deal goes on, in very strong and lengthy detail, to discuss various other aspects of Nuclear.

"In fact, that’s what most of the agreement is about. CNN, and so many others in the Fake News Media, is a Low Ratings disaster," Trump said.

Earlier, Trump has toughened the terms of a potential deal with Iran, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed U.S. administration officials.

According to the officials, the toughened terms have been sent to the Iranian side. Although they shared no details, one of the cited officials said that the changes to the proposed deal are "potentially designed to speed up the process by putting pressure on Iran to accept the current framework," the newspaper said.