Over the past three weeks, the U.S. military provided support to about 70 ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz, The New York Times reported, citing U.S. administration officials.

According to the newspaper, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces provided assistance to the vessels. Most ships turned off their transponders while crossing the strait. U.S. officials did not provide details about the types of ships that were allegedly assisted.

Previously, CENTCOM had denied claims that the U.S. military was helping merchant ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

On February 28, the U.S.and Israel launched a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under attack. Iranian authorities decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the U.S., Israel, and countries that supported the aggression against the Islamic Republic.