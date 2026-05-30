Kazakhstan ready to assist in resolving Iranian nuclear issue

Kazakhstan could offer technical help in resolving matters related to Iran's nuclear program, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Yerlan Zhetybayev said.

The spokesman stressed that Kazakhstan is closely monitoring the multilateral agreements between Iran and the USA on the nuclear issue.

"Our country is committed to responsible multilateral cooperation and supports all efforts aimed at strengthening stability, security, and dialogue",

Yerlan Zhetybayev said.

Zhetybayev added that Kazakhstan, together with other countries, is ready "in a spirit of goodwill to provide technical assistance in resolving this issue".

However, Zhetybayev noted that the nuclear program issue must ultimately be resolved among all the parties directly involved.