Vestnik Kavkaza

TRIPP project enters implementation phase - Pashinyan

TRIPP project enters implementation phase - Pashinyan
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Trump Route (TRIPP, Zangezur Corridor) has entered its implementation stage.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a brief visit to Armenia on May 26, during which he and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan signed an agreement on the project, Pashinyan noted.

"And this unscheduled visit proves the importance of the project",

Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Prime Minister also noted that the White House sees the South Caucasus as a key energy transit corridor connecting East and West.

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