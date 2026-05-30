Qatar ready to discuss temporary toll for passage through Strait of Hormuz

Qatar stands against imposing a permanent toll for the passage through the Strait of Hormuz but is ready negotiate a temporary one, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

"About charging legal revenue, I think Qatar and also the partners in the Gulf stated very clearly that charging fees will always impact the consumer, so we are against this," Al Thani said.

According to him, the Iranian authorities say they will use the toll for mine-clearing or some usage of the fees for a temporary time, which something negotiable. Ge added that a temporary fee "could be something that will help the transit of the Strait of Hormuz" to return back to normal.