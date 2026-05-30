31st Baku Energy Forum and Baku Energy Week kicks off in Baku

The 31st Baku Energy Forum has kicked off in Baku today as part of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the official opening ceremony.

The head of state has also opened the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition - Caspian Oil and Gas, the 14th Caspian International Clean Energy Exhibition - Caspian Power.

During Baku Energy Week 2026, the signing of new memoranda on the development of the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor, agreements on solar and wind projects, and the hosting of a dedicated Central Asia Energy Transition Investment Forum with the participation of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) are expected.

For Central Asia, this is a matter of both energy transformation and the diversification of export routes, as it possesses significant potential in solar and wind energy.

The agenda will focus on energy storage, grid digitalization, green hydrogen, and the development of the Middle Corridor.