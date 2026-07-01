Armenia and Azerbaijan to expand energy connectivity

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan pointed out the importance of expanding energy connectivity between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He stressed the importance of expanding energy connectivity, including the construction of power transmission lines and interconnectors with Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

"This can contribute both to strengthening energy security and to achieving green transition goals," Pashinyan said.

In addition, the Armenian PM said he attaches importance to Armenia's participation in the Black Sea submarine electricity and digital cable projects.