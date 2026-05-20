Armenia and Turkey discuss joint use of border rivers

Yerevan and Ankara have agreed on the joint use of rivers along their shared border. A number of documents on the matter were signed in the Armenian capital.

The first meeting of the Armenian-Turkish commission on the joint use of border rivers has been held in Yerevan, Armenian media reported.

The meeting was primarily focused on the Araz River, acts as a natural border between Turkey and Armenia.

Representatives of the two countries’ authorities began the meeting at the border, before continuing discussions at the building of the Yerevan Water Committee.

The parties signed a series of agreements on cooperation in the water sector and agreed to maintain contacts.

Earlier, Turkey’s Trade Ministry announced that preparations for direct trade with Armenia had been completed.