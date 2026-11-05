Armenia hopes to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey soon

Armenia and Türkiye will establish diplomatic relations in the near future, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"Armenia and Türkiye had not yet established diplomatic relations, but expressed confidence that they would do so in the near future by recognizing each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty and borders. This is a fact that we need to acknowledge," Pashinyan said.

Earlier, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that the border between Armenia and Turkey could open at any time. According to him, the next Armenian-Turkish business forum is expected to take place in Armenia in 2027.