Armenia not to delay adoption of new Constitution

Finalizing the text of a new Constitution is one of the priority tasks for Armenia's Ministry of Justice. The ministry plans to publish the draft as early as March, 2026.

Armenia's Ministry of Justice is intensifying its work on the text of the country's new Constitution, Justice minister Srbuhi Galyan said.

"We will summarize the results of our work in March. We will not deviate from the previously established timeline. By that time, we will have a text that will then be published," Srbui Galyan said.

Previously, Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that a final settlement of the conflict between Yerevan and Baku is only possible after amendments are made to the Constitution of Armenia. Its Article 1 contains a reference to the Declaration of Independence, which cites as grounds for initiating the process of affirming independent statehood the "joint Resolution of the Supreme Soviet of the Armenian SSR and the National Council of Nagorno-Karabakh of December 1, 1989, 'On the Reunification of the Armenian SSR and Nagorno-Karabakh'."

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan explained that amending the Constitution of Armenia will help the country solve a key problem currently plaguing Armenian democracy. The current justice system in Armenia has lost its connection with Armenian society - it exists and operates on its own, the Armenian PM clarified.