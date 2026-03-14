Trump may delay visit to China due to Middle East conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that his visit to China may be delayed due to the conflict in the Middle East.

"We may delay," he said in an interview with the Financial Times. He did not say for how long.

We'd like to know before that. It's [two weeks is] a long time," Trump said.

According to a White House official, the U.S. leader would visit China between March 31 and April 2.

The U.S. president urged China to join Washington’s efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to tanker traffic.