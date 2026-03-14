Azerbaijani and Saudi FMs discuss situation in Middle East

Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud made a phone call to Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov on March 15, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The ministers discussed the current security situation in the Middle East. Expressing concern over the rising tensions in the region, they noted the importance of preventing further escalation of the situation.

In this context, the necessity of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries in the region, as well as the importance of not targeting neighboring countries, was emphasized.

During the telephone conversation, they discussed other pressing issues on the regional and international agenda, the current state of existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, and prospects for its development.

Furthermore, the ministers exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.