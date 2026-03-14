Trump not ready to announce end of operation against Iran yet

Washington is not yet ready to announce the end of its military operation against Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"I'm still not declaring it over," Trump said.

The U.S. President noted that the U.S. was in discussions with Iran as the war enters its third week, but that Tehran was not ready for a deal to end it.

"Yes, we're talking to them," he said, without detailing the nature of such talks, when asked if there was any diplomacy underway to end a conflict that has spread across the Middle East and roiled global markets.

"But I don't think they're ready. But they are getting pretty close," Trump said.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The IRGC announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.