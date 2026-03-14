Araghchi reveals Iran's goal of war

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said that the country is not asking for a ceasefire or negotiations with the United States.

Araghchi rejected claims that Iran has sought an end to hostilities. According to him, Tehran is prepared to defend itself "as long as it takes" against what he described as an "illegal war."

"We never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never asked even for negotiations. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes," Araghchi said.

He noted that Iran will continue its operations until U.S. President Donald Trump "comes to the point that this is an illegal war with no victory."

"We don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us, and that was for the second time," Araghchi said.

The Iranian diplomat said Tehran doesn't see "any reason" why it should negotiate with the U.S.