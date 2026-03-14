Israel plans to continue operation against Iran for at least 3 weeks - IDF

Israel plans to continue its military campaign against Iran for at least three weeks, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said.

"We have thousands of targets ahead," Defrin said.

According to him, Israel is ready, in coordination with its U.S. allies, with plans through at least the Jewish holiday of Passover, about three weeks from now.

"And we have deeper plans for even three weeks beyond that," Defrin said.

The official noted that the IDF is "not working according to a stopwatch, or a timetable, but rather to achieve their goals, which is to weaken the Iranian regime.